8 rental cars stolen from Philadelphia parking garage by group of 10 suspects: police sources

Another rental agency has fallen victim to a night of massive organized theft after police sources say a group of brazen suspects went on a stealing spree over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources say at least eight vehicles were stolen Sunday from the Cira Center parking garage, which is right next to 30th Street Station.

The cars, which included mostly Audi Q3s, were parked on the top floor of the garage. Amtrak Police also park their vehicles on the same floor.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that 10 male suspects carried out the huge theft, however, no descriptions are available at this time.

Sources also says that the vehicles are equipped with tracking technology, and several have been discovered throughout the city.

Sunday's theft comes months after teens and young adults stole rental cars from Philadelphia International Airport over the course of a months-long crime spree.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.