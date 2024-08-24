8-year-old girl 1 of 2 killed in Crescentville house fire; 3 others injured: police

article

Two people are dead and three people are injured after a house fire broke out in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning.

At around 7:33 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) and Philly police officers responded to the fire on the 900 block of Granite Street.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire on the first floor with heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story dwelling.

PFD said the house fire was an "all-hands response" and about 60 firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

Officials say six people were inside the home.

An 8-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A 9-year-old boy was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition with burns to his arms, legs, and back.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition with burns to his face and back.

A 28-year-old man sustained a burn to his hand.

Police say a man fled the scene, and his identity and whereabouts are currently unknown.

The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m., PFD says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

