8-year-old girl stabs man with pencil to escape abduction attempt: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to abduct a child in Berlin Township. The 8-year-old child said the incident occurred while she was walking to school Wednesday morning.



An eight-year-old girl says she was nearly kidnapped while walking to school in Camden County.

Police are looking for the suspect.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Berlin Township Police Department officers responded to the John F. Kennedy Elementary School located at 228 Mt. Vernon Avenue for a report of an attempted child abduction.

They say an 8-year-old girl told school staff that an unknown man approached her from behind and attempted to abduct her while she was walking to school.

The incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Washington and Grove Avenues.

The victim said she was able to fight off the suspect and ran to the school.

The child told police she believes she stabbed the suspect with a pencil. Therefore, the suspect may have a facial injury.

The suspect is described as an African American male with dark skin and a dark beard, wearing black clothes and a baseball cap with an unknown symbol on it.

No injuries to the child were reported.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

What you can do:

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office asks the public to remain vigilant and to contact detectives about any suspicious individuals or activity they may have observed in this area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William DeFoney of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 952-7460 and Detective Sergeant Colin Kelbaugh of the Berlin Township Police Department at 856-767-5878, ext. 668. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

The Source: The information in this story is from The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.



