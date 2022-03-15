80-year-old woman shot in head at home in Philadelphia, grandson among 2 detained, police say

Authorities say an 80-year-old woman was shot in the head at a home in Philadelphia, and her grandson and a friend are being detained.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2300 block of 77th Avenue Tuesday just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Captain John Walker told reporters that the woman's grandson and a friend, both 18-years-old, were handling the gun when it fired.

Authorities say an 80-year-old woman was hit in the head by gunfire at a home in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the bullet may have gone through the floor and struck the grandmother in the head while she was sitting in her wheelchair, according to police.

She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by medics and was later placed in stable condition, police said.

The two 18-year-olds were held for questioning. Walker said police are searching for another friend who may have been at the home during the shooting.

