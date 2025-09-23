81-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Bucks County: PSP

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M - Trevose Patrol Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

At approximately 1:13 p.m., state troopers were dispatched to the area of State Route 1 near the Trenton Morrisville Bridge for a crash involving a 2024 Toyota GR86 and a tractor trailer.

They say the driver of the Toyota, an 81-year-old woman, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when she collided with the tractor trailer near the Pennsylvania Avenue interchange.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Unfortunately, the 81-year-old was pronounced dead after being transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

What's next:

The PSP Trevose Patrol Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.