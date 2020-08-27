89-year-old man reported missing from Delaware County found safe

article

Authorities say an 89-year-old man who was reported missing from Delaware County has been found safe.

The search began on Wednesday after the man's family had not heard from him in nearly two days. Police later conducted a wellness check at his home and did not locate him.

On Thursday morning Pennsylvania State Police reported the man was found "safe and sound."

