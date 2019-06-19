9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice

An ailing 9/11 first responder who testified on Capitol Hill during a hearing to increase funding for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund only a week ago is now in hospice.

Luis Alvarez shared the news on Facebook.

"Im now in hospice, because their is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer. It had nothing to do with my trip to DC, that was just coincidence," wrote Alvarez.

The former NYPD detective testified at the June 11 hearing alongside former TV host and comedian Jon Stewart who ripped into legislators for a lack of attendance.

The "disrespect" shown to first responders now suffering from respiratory ailments and other illnesses "is utterly unacceptable."

"You made me come down here the day before my 69th round of chemo and I’m going to make sure that you never forget to take care of the 9/11 responders,” said Alvarez.

The Justice Department said in February that the VCF was being depleted and that benefit payments were being cut by up to 70 percent.

Alvarez wrote: "Hello everyone, “I’m still here and still fighting.” I just wanted to let you know, what is going on with me. Since you have have been with me on this 3 year ride. I’m now in hospice, because their is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer. It had nothing to do with my trip to DC, that was just coincidence. The day after my trip I was scheduled for chemo, but the nurse noticed I was disoriented. A few tests later they realized that my liver had completely shut down because of the tumors and wasn’t cleaning out the toxins in my body and it was filling up with ammonia, hence the disorientation. So now I’m resting and I’m at peace. I will continue to fight until the Good Lord decides it’s time. I will try to do a few more interviews to keep a light on our fight for the VCF benefits we all justly deserve. Please take care of yourselves and each other.- God Bless-Lou. “ Still here, still breathing, Still fighting”.