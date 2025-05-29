SUV found partially submerged in Schuylkill River in Chester County overnight

The Brief A vehicle was found in the Schuylkill River early Thursday morning. It was partially submerged and unoccupied. Police have yet to release further details.



An investigation is underway in Chester County after an unusual discovery was made early Thursday morning.

What we know:

An officer on patrol in Phoenixville spotted a vehicle partially submerged in the Schuylkill River around 2 a.m.

It was found near Black Rock and Winding River roads with water up to its windows.

Police say no one was inside, and its occupants have not been found.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear how the vehicle ended up in the river, or how long it was there before it was found.