9 people displaced after 3-alarm fire tears through 5 Camden rowhomes: 'I've been crying all night'

Several people are now displaced after a devastating fire tore through a row of homes in Camden Friday night.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the Morgan Village neighborhood on the 600 block of Ware Street around 10 p.m.

The Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax said dozens of firefighters responded to the 3-alarm fire, which damaged five units in the housing complex.

Tamika Ross, 47, was back on Saturday afternoon with her husband trying to salvage what they could.

"Losing my house. That’s the hardest thing. Everything I worked for is in that house. Everything. [We] heard the fire bubbling through the wall, like trying to push its way through the wall, it was like bacon frying in my walls," said Ross. "I’m just trying to hang in there. I’ve been crying all night. I didn’t get any sleep. I’ve been up since this happened."

The Red Cross is helping nine people, including Ross and her family.

Most of their treasured possessions are gone and the home was destroyed by the fire and water damage.

"My daughters got me a rug, like a blanket, with my mom’s picture on it and my dad’s picture on it. Pictures of me and my family that passed away. So that was very sentimental to me. That’s gone," said Ross. "I got family behind me. I got a lot of support. So we’re going to be okay."

Chief Flax said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause and origin. He said this is the second fire at one of the vacant units in a matter of months.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to support Ross during this difficult loss the day after Thanksgiving.