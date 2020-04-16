90-year-old holocaust survivor from New Jersey dies of coronavirus

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor was among the 362 coronavirus-related deaths announced in New Jersey on Thursday.

Margit Feldman, from North Jersey, passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized with the novel virus. Gov. Murphy revealed that her husband, Harvey Feldman, is also hospitalized with the virus.

Born in Budapest, Margit grew up in a small town near the border of Czechoslovakia. When Margit was 15, she and her parents were sent to Auschwitz concentration camp where her parents were murdered.

Margit told her captors that she was 18-year-old, which made her eligible for labor camp. She survived trips to numerous concentration camps, including a return trip to Auschwitz. She was 16 when the Allied Forces liberated Auschwitz.

Margit moved to Sweeden and then traveled to the United States when she learned that she had family in the country.

Margit worked as an x-ray technician and married Harvey Feldman in 1953. Together, the couple raised two children, Joseph and Tina, and had three grandchildren.

Margit was active in her synagogue and with the Jewish Federation of Somerset County, Hunterdon County and Warren County.

Margit shared her story of liberation with thousands of students in New Jersey and helped found the New Jersey Holocaust Education Commission and the Holocaust Genocide Institute at Raritan Valley Community College.

"For her, I recall the words of the great Elie Wiesle, 'Just as despair can come to one only from other human beings, hope too can be given to one only by other human beings.'" Murphy said.

