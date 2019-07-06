94-year-old man rescued from burning home in Delaware County

article

A 94-year-old man is safe after being rescued from a burning home in Delaware County overnight.

A fire broke out inside a home on the 300 block of Louella Avenue in Radnor Township.around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a woman in her 80s, who lives at the home, escaped to call 911 and report that her husband was trapped inside.

Crews arrived and were able to rescue the 94-year-old man, who was reportedly in good spirits after being hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials say the fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.