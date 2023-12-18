97-year-old man reunites with 2 Hatboro officers who saved him from burning home Thanksgiving Day

Two police officers, hailed as heroes for saving an elderly man from a Thanksgiving-Day fire in Montgomery County are being honored and reunited with the 97-year-old man they rescued Monday night.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej went to Hatboro to take in the special moment.

On an emotional night, two police officers were honored for their bravery and the man they rescued got to say thank you for the first time in person.

97-year-old Joe Keegan said he would not be here without the heroic actions of two men he calls warriors.

"Gave up their own lives to save an old man," said Joe Keegan. "One grabbed my ankles, the other grabbed my wrist. They drove me down the steps, the sweetest ride I ever had!"

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Sergeant Aaron Simon and Officer Rob McMahon received a call about a fire on Fairview Avenue.

Related article

They broke in through the back door, ran into the burning house and rescued Keegan from his second floor bedroom.

The officers received a special commendation from the borough and Mr. Keegan finally had the chance to express his gratitude to the officers he says he can never repay.

"I don’t know where they were but God sent them," said the victim.

The two newspaper delivery drivers who called 9-1-1 were also honored and praised by the officers.

"Put us in the right place at the right time, that's all I got to say."

The 97-year-old’s son Joseph Keegan was also at the event and couldn’t wait to express his gratitude to the officers who saved his father’s life.

"Seeing the officers now I’m getting emotional back then I was like oh thank God he’s alive but now meeting them and everything I’m holding the tears back," said the victim’s son.

Mr. Keegan’s family said they cannot thank the officers enough and Mr. Keegan said he prays for both of the officers every single day and will continue to do so every day until the day he dies.