Neighbors thankful after elderly man saved from overnight fire

A neighborhood in Montgomery County is thankful for the quick action of first responders who saved an elderly man from a house on Thursday.

Around 3:26 A.M. neighbors on Fairview Ave in Hatboro were jolted awake because of a fire on their block.

"There was just some loud noises some sirens started coming," said Krista Debow. "There was a lot of smoke coming from the neighbor's house. No more than 30 seconds later there was flames coming out the window."

Fire officials on scene said one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and the 97-year-old owner of the home who neighbors say goes by Bob was saved by two police officers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"I was so upset because I knew Bob was in there. I just thought there’s no way, it looked so bad and I thought there’s no way he’s getting out," said Joe Venneri. "I don’t know how they got him it was just incredible."

Bob is out of the hospital and expected to be okay while fire investigators work to figure out what caused it.

Bob's cat is still unaccounted for, but neighbors are thankful for the quick actions of the first responders.

"That was quite special," said Debow. "It’s Thanksgiving, everyone wants to be home with their family, so that was amazing. I appreciate them."

Hatboro officials sang the praises of the person who called 9-1-1 ultimately saving the elderly man, in a statement released Thursday.

"Due to the observant citizen who contacted 911 and the heroic actions of Sgt. Simon and Officer McMahon, a local family will be celebrating Thanksgiving with their father/grandfather today rather than mourning a tragic loss," read the press release.