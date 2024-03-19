97-year-old Rosie the Riveter from Bucks County to receive Congressional Gold Medal

As Women’s History Month continues, an almost 98-year-old woman from Bucks County will stand before congress next month to receive the highest civilian honor.

One of the original Rosie the Riveters, Mae Krier, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of all the Rosies for their contributions during World War ll.

"We became so patriotic and so determined to save our country...and we did," said Mae Krier.

Mae Krier's quaint home in Levittown is filled with pictures and mementos from that remarkable time in her life.

At just 17 years old , she left her home in North Dakota, joining millions of Americans in women's factories and shipyards building fighter planes, bombers and warships during World War II while the men were on the frontlines.

"Had it not been for us women, the men wouldn't have had the equipment, even though we weren't in the trenches, I would say not as important as the men, but every bit as important to save our country," said Krier.

Mae worked on B-17's and B-29's at a Boeing aircraft plant in Seattle.

She is immensely proud of what the women accomplished.

"You know, up until 1941, It was a man's world. They didn't know how capable American women were. We certainly showed them, didn't we?"

Mae and her co-workers signed their names on the 5000th B-17 in May 1944, assembled at the Boeing Plant where she worked.

"We weren't sure the army would accept it the way it was, but they said it was for morale, they were gonna let the plane go. We heard the pilots fought over who was gonna fly it," she said.

However, Mae says after the war was over, the men were welcomed home with parades and the women were given pick slips and forgotten.

That's why she has spent the last four plus decades fighting to get Rosie the Riveters the credit she says they deserve.

"It was so unfair they didn't recognize us at all. Down in Washington, I've been there so many times at the World War II memorial, beautiful memorial. There's nothing there to show what Rosie Riveters did to save our country. Little alcove off to the side there's a plaque. That's the only thing they're showing that recognizes, that honors women, and I think that's a disgrace," said Krier.

All these years later, Mae Krier will stand before congress on April 10th and be bestowed the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of all the Rosie the Riveters.

"I can't tell you what it means. You know. You work and work, and you don't realize , when you finally achieve your goal, you're stunned," she said.

Mae is all about empowering women as she still travels the globe speaking to young girls encouraging them to go after their dreams and telling them they do anything they put their minds to.

She will celebrate her 98th birthday this Thursday, March 21, the same date now recognized as National Rosie the Riveter Day...something she also fought hard for over the years.

Congratulations Mae!