Deep-discount store chain offering 99-cent turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving: One day only
For one day only, 99 Cents Only Stores will offer some lucky customers the chance to purchase a Thanksgiving turkey for only 99 cents.
According to 99 Cents Only Stores, the first 50 customers who enter participating stores on Wednesday, Nov. 15, will receive a wristband to buy a whole, 14-pound, frozen turkey for less than a dollar.
The company stated on its website that the promotion is limited to one turkey per household.
The company posted that wristbands are only valid Wednesday, and there is no cash value on the wristband, and it is not transferable.
RETAILERS CAUTIOUS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON TO AVOID EXCESS INVENTORY
All turkey sales are final, and the offer is while supplies last, according to the company.
Stores without freezer storage space that are unable to sell turkeys will be offering its first 50 customers a "Super Side Bag," which is a $15 dollar value, for 99 cents instead of turkeys. The bag will include canned side dishes such as corn, green beans, and more, according to the company website.
2023 HOLIDAY TRAVEL SEASON WILL BE 'BUSIEST EVER,' TSA ANTICIPATES
99 Cents Only Stores have 275 stores in the West and Southwest U.S., with 206 operating in Southern California, 12 in Nevada, 25 in Arizona, and 32 in Texas.
The following stores do not have freezer space and will be offering the "Super Side Bag" special according to the website:
California:
2407 W. Victory Blvd, Burbank 91506
1320 E. Alondra Blvd, Compton 90221
2566 E. Florence Ave, Huntington Park 90255
1617 Hacienda Blvd, La Puente 91744
1516 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles 90015
601 S. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles 90036
2606 North Broadway, Los Angeles 90031
1521 Beverly Blvd, Montebello 90640
2801 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90405
9565 Las Tunas Dr, Temple City 91780
1425 South Victoria Ave, Ventura 93003
19836 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills 91364
Nevada:
1200 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas 89102
Arizona:
3003 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction 85120
44515 W. Edison Rd, Maricopa 85138
Valencia - 1675 W. Valencia Blvd, Tucson 85746
Texas:
1445 West Buckingham Road, Garland 75040
11873 Bissonnet St, Houston, 77099
PRINGLES AND THE CAVIAR CO. SELLING $140 'CRISPS AND CAVIAR' BOX
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
To find a participating location, click here.
The 99 Cents Only Stores did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.