A Philly Christmas Special: See the Eagles star in newly released animated film

From Jason Kelce to Patti LaBelle, gear up to see some of your favorite stars in a newly released animated short-film.

A Philly Special Christmas Stop Motion Animated Special premiered Thanksgiving Day at 8:00 P.M exclusively on YouTube.

The 8-minute film was created by Philadelphia-based animation studio, unPOP.

It is described to be a light hearted drama following Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson as they attempt to rally their friends to put on the best Christmas show in Philadelphia history.

The show features songs from A Philly Special Christmas Special and appearances by Patti LaBelle, Merrill Reese, Travis Kelce and more.

Go through Jason’s journey and failed attempts at learning the true meaning of the season.

As for the official soundtrack, "A Philly Special Christmas" include 11 holiday songs, featuring a Mariah Carey cover and original song written by Jason Kelce:

The Christmas Song This Christmas Dominick, the Donkey Santa's Night Christmas Time Is Here All I Want for Christmas Is You Pretty Paper The Dreidel Song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Fairytale of Philadelphia Auld Lang Syne

Order the highly anticipated second album.

The standard 1LP package will cost $75, and includes a red vinyl and single LP Jacket with album credits printed on an inner sleeve.

The Eagles stars are hoping their Philly community will step up once again to help them surpass last year's $1.25 million donation. This year, all proceeds will be donated to CHOP and the Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

The 2022 album was so successful it sold out in seconds - for all three releases - and topped the Billboard compilation albums chart.

Did you miss out on last year's phenomenon?

A limited edition 2 LP album set will include both this year and last year's records on gold vinyl!

No need for a Christmas miracle when it comes to these beloved Eagles icons.