‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ raises over $2.5 million - doubling last year's donation

The "City of Brotherly Love" has stepped up once again to truly make this Christmas a season of giving.

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" announced last week that they have raised more than $2.5 million for local charities.

Children's Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will both receive donations, along with four new local nonprofits.

Kesem at Temple University, Street Tails Animal Rescue, Philadelphia Robotics Coalition and Philadelphia Blind Hockey will all be rewarded a $25,000 donation.

From surprise guests, to an animated film, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata put in the work to make this year's Eagles album even more special.

The extra effort has certainly paid off, with proceeds doubling from last year!

And it still isn't over - all vinyl sales until New Year's Eve will make for even more donations.