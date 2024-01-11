'A Philly Special Christmas Special' raises over $3M for dozens of nonprofits

"A Philly Special Christmas Special," the Eagles' holiday album that soared up the streaming charts this winter, raised over $3M for non-profit organizations around the city and beyond.

Eagles' linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Milata formed the trio known as The Philly Specials on the album, belting out holiday classics like "This Christmas", "All I want for Christmas is You," and the chart-topping parody "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

"It’s a testament to the power of music, friendship, community, the city of Philadelphia, and most of all the enjoyment we had making and sharing these songs," Producer Charlie Hall said. "To be able to have this kind of an impact on such a breadth of worthy organizations is both humbling and is truly the icing on the cake."

Money collected from the trio's second holiday album benefited over 60 non-profit organizations and charities, including Children's Crisis Treatment Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Philabundance. Every musician that was involved in the recording of the album nominated a non-profit that benefited from the sales.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude that we were able to double the amount of money we donated last year," Executive Producer Connor Barwin said. ""It was a special group of people that came together to make this record, and I am proud to see that diversity represented in the range of organizations this record has been able to support."

The 10 track album, featuring guest appearance from Patti Labelle, Amos Lee, and members of The War on Drugs, sold 61,000 copies on vinyl and was also available in a limited edition double-disc that included 2022's A Philly Special Christmas.

A claymation-style video made by upPOP Animation garnered half a million views, with 10,000 live viewers tuning into its premiere on Thanksgiving night.