A-Rod's rental car burglarized in San Francisco; thieves steal $500K in goods

By Aja Seldon and Jana Katsuyama
Published 
KTVU FOX 2
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Former shortstop and third baseman for the New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez "A-Rod" visits "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on August 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images ( Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images )

SAN FRANCISCO - Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez was a victim of theft Sunday night in San Francisco after thieves broke into his rental car, making off with a half-million dollars in valuables, according to reports.

The rental car was provided by ESPN, the network confirmed.

A-Rod was broadcasting a Giants-Phillies game at Oracle Park, and parked his SUV on the 400 block of Brannan Street, not too far from the ballpark, the publication wrote. 

The manager of the restaurant Marlowe said Rodriguez had dinner there with a group of people.

After the meal, he returned to his vehicle to find that it had been broken into and all his belongings were gone. 

Thieves reportedly stole a camera, laptop, jewelry and a bag, worth around $500,000. 

The San Francisco Police Department told KTVU that on Sunday around 11:00 p.m. officers were called to 4th and Brannan regarding an auto burglary. 

Officers could not confirm the victim's identity due to department policy.