Pennsylvania, New Jersey gas prices hit new highs, breaking 2008 record, AAA reports

Gas prices around the globe continue to rise, causing pain at the pump for local drivers.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that Sunday's average gas price in New Jersey hit $4.09 a gallon, breaking the old record of $3.99 set on July 8, 2008. The price is up 44 cents in the last week, 60 cents in the last month and $1.22 higher than a year ago, the company said.

The Pennsylvania gas price average reached $4.17 per gallon Sunday, setting a new record high price for the region after breaking a 14-year record high Saturday, AAA said. The five-county Philadelphia area gas price average topped $4.22 per gallon, breaking the old record of $4.15 set on June 20, 2008, AAA said.

Monday's national average gas price is $4.06. One month ago, the national average was $3.44, and one year ago, the average cost of gas was $2.76, AAA says.

The rising costs continue to hit drivers in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey hard.

The average prices of regular unleaded gas on Monday are:

Delaware - $4.10 (Up from $3.60 last week)

Pennsylvania - $4.23 (Up from $3.75 last week)

New Jersey - $4. 17 (Up from $3.65 last week)

Tracy E. Noble, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic noted earlier that motorists are feeling "the pain at the pump" while still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season, and signs point to higher crude oil and gasoline prices for the remainder of winter and into spring.

To maximize your fuel economy, it is recommended that you:

Plan your trips

Drive conservatively

Avoid excessive idling

Use a "fast pass" on toll roads

Use cruise control

Drive to warm the engine

Remove unnecessary cargo

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

