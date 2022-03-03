Average gas prices in Philadelphia around $4 per gallon

Gas prices continue to skyrocket across the country as the war in Ukraine intensifies, and some believe prices will continue to balloon in the weeks ahead.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Philadelphia is just below $4. In neighboring New Jersey, motorists pay $3.69 on average, and in Delaware a gallon will cost you $3.77.

"Yesterday coming home it was about $3.98 and this morning driving into work passing here, I saw it was $4.19," Stephanie Mack said, a local motorist who has noticed the pain at the pump.

Some believe prices will rise even higher over the next several days as the west continues to react to the worsening war in Ukraine.

"It's going to rise up even more once the Congress pushes through the plan to ban oil imports from Russia, things like that," Mike Taylor said.

Meanwhile, motorists already battered by inflation in other markets are bracing for even high prices at the pump.

"Try to cut down on my driving, see what I can do, maybe not fill it all the way just fill it a little bit here and there. Do what I can do to save as much as I can," Mack said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter