NJ mask mandate: Requirement for schools, daycares ends as Gov. Murphy lifts COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

The mask mandate for schools and daycare ends in New Jersey on Monday.

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement at his final COVID-19 press briefing, noting a dramatic decline in positive COVID-19 cases.

His signing of Executive Order No. 292 terminates the state's public health emergency.

RELATED: Philadelphia mask mandate: City drops mask requirements in most indoor settings

"With COVID-19 moving into an endemic, the time has come to move toward normalcy," Murphy said. "In the past two years, New Jerseyans have shown great strength, resiliency, and kindness during one of the most difficult and trying times in the history of our state. The steps I am taking today have been made possible by our highly-successful vaccination efforts and the collective efforts of the people of our state."

According to Murphy's office, the State of Emergency will remain in place to help the state continue to maintain necessary COVID-19 resources.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli says other preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 should continue.

"But taking masks off doesn't mean that other strategies should be abandoned," she said. "In fact, they become more important. So, please continue to wash your hands frequently, physically distance, stay home when you're sick, and get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourselves, your families, your friends, and our children."

