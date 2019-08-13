Abandoned dog found tethered to tree in Chester County

article

Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found tethered to a tree in Chester County.

The female dog was discovered Sunday on the 1200 block of Telegraph Road in West Caln Township.

Officials say an empty bag of food and empty water bowl were found beside the dog, who was wearing a pink collar.

The West Caln Township Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the dog.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

How to help: Volunteer | Foster | Donate

Advertisement

Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

Other resources: Pet owners in need | Lost pets | Pet surrenders

No further details, including the dog's age, have been released at this time.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is currently assisting police with the case.

Anyone with information about the dog or her owner is urged to contact the BVSPCA at 610-692-6113 or the West Caln Township Police Department at 610-384-3115.

Those interested in donating to the Brandywine Valley SPCA can do so here.