Abington fire investigation: SPS Technologies blaze deemed accidental

The Brief A major fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township has been ruled accidental. The fire originated in the compressed air system but its exact cause remains undetermined. SPS Technologies plans to rebuild a state-of-the-art aerospace facility by 2028.



The investigation into the massive fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township in February has concluded that the blaze, which started in the compressed air system, was accidental.

Fire investigation findings

What we know:

The fire, which erupted on Feb. 17, 2025, was extinguished after 114 hours of coordinated efforts by multiple responding agencies. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among occupants or first responders.

The Abington Township Fire Marshal’s Office led the investigation, with support from state and federal agencies. Despite the extensive efforts, the exact failure within the compressed air system that caused the fire remains undetermined.

The fire was classified as accidental, with no signs of arson or negligence by SPS Technologies. The investigation adhered to NFPA 921 standards, determining the area of origin but not the specific failure.

SPS Technologies' future plans

SPS Technologies, originally founded in 1903, is set to rebuild its facility in Abington Township. The new state-of-the-art aerospace facility is expected to be completed by 2028, promising to create hundreds of jobs.

The company has temporarily relocated 20% of its operations to Langhorne to maintain production.

What they're saying:

David Dugan of SPS Technologies expressed optimism, stating the new facility will propel the company into the next century. Long-time employee Tony Manco shared his dedication, emphasizing his continued commitment to the company.

What we don't know:

The investigation has yet to pinpoint the exact cause of failure within the compressed air system infrastructure at SPS Technologies. Further details may emerge as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information from the Abington Township Fire Marshal’s Office was used in this article.



