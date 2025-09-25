SPS Technologies to create new aerospace facility in Abington after devastating fire

More than six months after a four-alarm fire destroyed a significant portion of SPS Technologies' factory in Montgomery County, the company is set to rebuild with a state-of-the-art aerospace facility in Abington Township.

This new development promises to create hundreds of jobs and produce aerospace parts used globally.

What we know:

SPS Technologies, originally founded in 1903 as Standard Press Steel, suffered a massive fire on February 17 that destroyed 80 percent of its operations.

Despite the setback, the company plans to construct a new facility expected to be completed by 2028, which will continue its legacy of producing unique aerospace parts for major clients like Boeing and General Electric.

After the fire, the remaining 20% of the plant's operations were temporarily relocated to Langhorne to maintain production.

SPS Technologies has a rich history in the area, with a reputation for innovation and expertise in the aerospace industry.

What they're saying:

David Dugan of SPS Technologies expressed optimism about the future. "The other facility was more than a hundred years in this community. This is gonna take us to the next hundred years," said Dugan.

Long-time employee Tony Manco, who worked as an inspector for 47 years, shared his dedication. "I'm only here because I still care. I put so much of my life into it," he said.

What's next:

The new facility will bring numerous construction jobs over the next three years and permanent positions for decades to come.

SPS Technologies is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the project, demonstrating its commitment to the community and the aerospace industry.