'Absolutely baffling': Officials say charges expected against 17-year-old in murders of Renee Gilyard, Jimmy Mao

Police say a 17-year-old suspect is expected to be charged in connection to the murders of the mother of a Philadelphia police officer, Renee Gilyard, and missing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao.

Authorities announced Wednesday that they believed the murder of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard was possibly connected to the search for two endangered missing people — Mao and missing 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg.

"I expect to have everything tied up today enough to go to the District Attorney's office for charges, but we're not quite there yet," Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter said in a press conference Thursday morning.

Police found Renee Gilyard covered in blood and suffering from two stab wounds to the neck around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were responding to the 300 block of Mechanic Street after family members found her.

Officials originally identified the victim's 17-year-old foster son as a person of interest in her murder but are now calling him a suspect. The teen was in Gilyard's care for approximately three days.

Also on Wednesday evening, authorities found the body of Jimmy Mao in a duffel bag along train tracks on the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

"It's clear to us that they're connected and we're just now trying to tie up [the case]", Coulter added. Mao's family is expected to identify the body Thursday morning but until then there has been no positive identification.

He was last on Dec. 29 around 9 a.m. at his home on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.

Jimmy Mao was last seen on Dec. 29.

In the meantime, Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter shared that some of the juveniles in their custody were cooperating with the investigation.

The juveniles were taken into police custody following a car chase and crash in West Philadelphia. There were two teenage girls in the car with Gilyard's 17-year-old foster son.

"At the end of the day, we're dealing with juveniles so I'm not really going into anything about what they said or their involvement until those charges are moved forward," Coulter told FOX 29.

The acting commissioner explained that a tip helped lead them to the body believed to be Mao.

"They're just horrific crimes. You have a woman terribly murdered in her home and now you have another young man that's also dead," she added.

Police say on Jan. 7 the family began to receive communications from an unknown person who said they had information on his whereabouts. Mao is the youngest of nine children and is set to become a father next month.

As of now, officials say there are no updates in relation to Merritt-Richburg who has been missing since early January.

Jacob Merritt-Richburg, 16, was reported missing by his foster mother. He was last seen leaving his home on the 1800 block of Vineyard Street around 9 p.m. Jan. 6.

Authorities believe Merritt-Richburg is an acquaintance of missing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao. Police said Merritt-Richburg may be in possession of property belonging to Mao, but did not disclose further details.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

