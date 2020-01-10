Philadelphia police search for missing 20-year-old from Southwest Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 20-year-old from Southwest Philadelphia. Police believe he may be in danger.

According to investigators, Jimmy Mao was last seen on Dec. 29 around 9 a.m. at his home on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace. Police say on Jan. 7 the family began to receive communications from an unknown person who said they had information on his whereabouts.

Police are unable to verify the authenticity of the messages received by the family. Investigators believe Mao may be in danger due to the length of time he has been missing.

Mao is described as 4-foot-11 and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Special Victim's Unit.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP