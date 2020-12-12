'Absolutely tragic morning:' 2 dead, third is critical after West Oak Lane row home fire

article

Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after an early morning row home fire in West Oak Lane.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel explained firefighters were called to the 6700 block of North 17th Street early Saturday, about 4:30 in the morning. Firefighters could see heavy smoke and flames a few blocks away.

Two people were rescued from the burning structure. They were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition and one succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital.

A third person died at the scene, Commissioner Thiel said. Commissioner Thiel went on to say, “Absolutely a tragic morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the neighborhood and the folks are who still affected by this incident.”

It took crews about a half hour to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

