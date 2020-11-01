Accident on NJ Turnpike shuts down northbound lanes overnight, officials say

article

New Jersey State troopers were on the scene of a serious accident early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers and emergency responders were called to the turnpike in Robbinsville Township about 2 a.m. Sunday, for the accident.

NJ State troopers investigate an accident that shut down the northbound lanes of the turnpike overnight.

At one point, all northbound lanes were closed to traffic, while accident investigators attempted to determine what caused the crash.

No details were released regarding how many people or how many vehicles wre involved in the crash and no details were released regarding injuries.

