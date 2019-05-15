ACCT Philly out of kennel space; dog adopters and fosters sought

ACCT Philly is urgently seeking dog adopters and fosters in order to avoid euthanasia, as its dog kennels are at full capacity.

"The dogs are coming in far faster than they are going out and these beautiful Phillybreds need their community now more than ever," the Animal Care and Control Team wrote on Facebook.

ACCT urged rescues to consider transferring dogs, adopters to find the "love of [their] life" and fosters to consider opening their homes.

"We believe they are worth saving," the rescue wrote. "But need everyone's help to get them the chances they richly deserve."



As of Wednesday, May 15, five cats, 12 kittens and five dogs are timestamped for euthanasia. The shelter currently has more than 100 cats and 100 dogs available for adoption.

Those interested in helping high-risk animals at ACCT Philly, but cannot commit to adoption or fostering, can pledge donations to urgent dogs and cats through its Love Local Program.

A pledge is a promise to donate to the rescue group that pulls a given animal from ACCT Philly. Individual pledges help accumulate the necessary funding for participating rescue groups to save urgent animals.

Volunteers say that rescues are more likely to pull animals, particularly those with expensive needs, when they see pledges have been made.

ACCT Philly is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Adoption hours are weekdays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.