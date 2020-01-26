'Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat:' Lower Merion feels weight of Kobe Bryant's passing

article

Most of the world knows NBA great Kobe Bryant was a hometown legend, before making his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A native son of Philadelphia, Kobe spent seven years in Italy with his family before returning to Pennsylvania in 1991. He attended Lower Merion High School, where he led his team to the 1996 Pennsylvania state championships.

Bryant was widely recognized as a highly talented and versatile player, while just in high school. He played for his varsity team in his freshman year. He played all five positions at various times in his high school career.

Bryant went straight to the NBA after graduating from Lower Merion. He worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, but was traded to the Lakers. The rest is history.

Kobe Bryant playing basketball at Lower Merion High School.

Bryant remained committed to his roots, dedicating a gymnasium at Lower Merion High School. He was an avid supporter of the school’s girls and boys teams and assisted former high school coach Gregg Downer with basketball camps for kids during summer breaks.

Lower Merion High School released a statement upon hearing of Bryant’s untimely death, which read in part:

Our school community will always be grateful for his ongoing generosity to his alma mater, including his dedication of our Kobe Bryant Gymnasium and his support of our girls and boys basketball teams.

Gregg Downer said that he is completely shocked and devastated today upon hearing the news, adding that ‘Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat.’

