Activists in Camden call for police reform

Calls to reform and even “defund” the police are rising amid unrest in response to the death of George Floyd. Held up as a “model” for successful policing is the Camden County force patrolling one of the nation’s most troubled cities for seven years.

Activists standing in front of city hall Monday, claim the “rosy view” of the county force is a “PR stunt.”

"I see people shooting up. I see people making transactions. I see prostitution going on. I see cops sitting, just sitting," Gary Samuelson said.

It was May of 2013, when the city police force was dumped in favor of a county department with 380 cops and a budget of $69 million. County leaders say homicides have dropped from 67 in 2012, the last year of the old force, to 25 last year. Activists say the murder numbers mislead.

"I don’t want people to die, but look at it in context of the per capita murder rate, in context it’s still the most dangerous city in the state of New Jersey,” Rev. Ojii Baba Madi said.

While activists argue the crimes of assault, even rape remain high, county leaders say violent crime has dropped 42 percent.

"I don’t think anybody is going to fly a mission accomplished banner, but we have made tangible, valid progress," Camden County Police spokesman Dan Keashen said.

Keashen adds all crime is down from the numbers seen under the city force, but admits the number of minority officers, 54 percent, needs to grow. Still, he argues Camden is safer.

“A police presence that didn’t exist prior and that presence is based on community policing and based on engagement, dialogue, and really building relationships,” he said.

Activists want a return to a city force with cops who live in Camden and a focus on the neighborhoods.

“Back in the hood while they’re patrolling downtown and the waterfront the drug dealers are having a party on every block in the city,” Roy Jones said.

