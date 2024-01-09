Adan Canto, 'Narcos' and 'The Cleaning Lady' actor, dead at 42

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Adan Canto, 'Narcos' and 'The Cleaning Lady' actor, dead at 42

By Brie Stimson
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
FOX News
GettyImages-1243394706.jpg article

File photo of Adan Canto (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Adan Canto, who appeared on shows like "Narcos" and "Designated Survivor," has died. He was 42 years old. 

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago."

Image 1 of 2

File photo of Adan Canto on ABC's "Designated Survivior."  (Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The statement continued, "Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto died Tuesday of appendiceal cancer, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.