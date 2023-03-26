Adele extending her Las Vegas residency: '34 nights is not enough'

article

Adele is adding dates to her Las Vegas residency.

The chart-topping British singer made the announcement during her last show at Caesars Palace Saturday night. Social media videos show Adele telling the crowd: "playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that."

"I know it's not enough, so I am coming back," she says.

She also confirmed the extended dates on social media Sunday morning.

Adele, a 16-time Grammy winner, postponed her Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start in January 2022, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The 32-date show ran from Nov. 18, 2022 through March 25.

In December, she opened up to one of her crowds about her divorce and said at one point, she was "basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day."

Adele married Simon Konecki in 2018 and the couple separated in August 2019 with Adele filing for divorce the following month. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. The couple share son Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Adele said performing live had always given her anxiety, but her Las Vegas residency changed that.

"I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life," she said at one of her shows. "Having the human interaction every weekend, honestly, I am the happiest I've ever, ever, ever been."

Adele's extended Las Vegas shows will run from June through November.