Individuals impersonating Berks County Sheriff’s Office employees in scam under investigation: police

The Brief The Berks County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say scammers are impersonating its employees. Here are ways to recognize if a call you have received may be a scam.



If you've received a call from the Berks County Sheriff's Office asking for money, look out; it may be a scam.

What we know:

On Sunday, the Berks County Sheriff's Office alerted the public about a scam involving individuals falsely claiming to represent the Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the scammers are using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees to make their calls sound legitimate.

Signs to look for:

The scammers may claim you missed jury duty, have a warrant, or owe fines.

They may demand payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or ask for personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call you to demand money or payment over the phone.

What you can do:

If you receive a suspicious call, the Berks County Sheriff's Office advises you to:

Hang up immediately.

Do NOT give out any personal or financial information.

Report the call to our office at sheriff@berkspa.gov

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.