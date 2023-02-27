Adventure Aquarium welcomes baby blue penguin to its growing colony

article

Congratulations are in order! The Adventure Aquarium in Camden has added a new - and very adorable - member to its penguin family.

"BABY ALERT!!! Adventure Aquarium’s little blue penguin parents Sheila (#8) and Spud (#3), are proud to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy, who hatched on February 15, weighing in at 37 grams," the aquarium announced Monday.

The tiny hatchling has yet to be named, but the aquarium says to look out for a name reveal in the coming weeks!

At the moment the baby blue chick is on exhibit, but will be taken behind the scenes at three weeks old to learn how to take to fish, grow and get ready for all his soon-to-be admirers.