Afghan refugees arrive at Philadelphia International Airport

At least one planeload of Afghan refugees who were rescued from an increasingly chaotic U.S.-led evacuation effort in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has landed at the Philadelphia International Airport, FOX 29 has learned.

About 200-300 evacuees are expected will arrive at the airport early Saturday morning for processing before they are taken to a secure facility in Camden, New Jersey, a source told FOX 29's Jeff Cole. More planes are expected to land throughout the day, but the total is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson on Thursday said Philadelphia International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Virginia are the first two airports to welcome refugees. Officials will help the Afghan refugees find housing, medical care, and social services, according to the spokesperson.

"This is a federal-led operation, and we are collaborating with the federal government in this emergency response, protecting the rights and dignity of the Afghan families arriving in the country," the spokesperson said.

The news comes after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts.

In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike IS.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

Meanwhile, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the situation in Afghanistan could result in half a million people fleeing Afghanistan.

The agency cited estimates that 558,000 people have been internally displaced within Afghanistan due to armed conflict this year alone – four in five of them women and children.

The best way to support relief organizations is through monetary donations to vetted groups who are providing immediate and long-term aid. In Philadelphia, the City’s Office of Immigrant Affairs is working with Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania.



If you wish to donate material goods, the United States Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team based at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey has created a list of goods and materials to donate directly to incoming refugees. HIAS Pennsylvania is also accepting in-kind donations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

