After 40 years, Franklin Square PATCO station set to reopen in 2023

Commuters will soon have new transportation options thanks to the reopening of the historical Franklin Square PATCO station.

The Franklin Square PATCO station has been closed for 40 years since the late 70s but officials say that is soon to change.

Thanks to a nearly $12.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), the station will receive state-of-the-art renovations.

Originally built in 1936 as the Franklin Train Station, it was closed due to low usage by commuters.

The renovated PATCO station will receive a sum of $30 million to rehabilitate and improve the commuter space.

“PATCO is excited to be a recipient of a 2019 BUILD grant,” said John D. Rink, PATCO General Manager. “It is a testament of the importance that the Franklin Square Station Project has to the community and the continued economic development in our region.”

Officials hope to have the project completed by summer 2023.