Memorial Day weekend 2025: Ocean City kicks off summer season

The Brief It's Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer kicks off on the Jersey Shore. Lifeguards begin seasonal patrols down the shore. Shore towns are already busy with holiday visitors.



It’s the unofficial start to summer and, while it hasn’t been a typical summer beach day, any day down the shore beats a day at work.

Summer kick-off:

With all the pageantry it deserves, the unofficial start of summer has arrived. Ocean City held its 22nd annual "Unlocking of the Ocean" event, marking the celebratory start to summer down the shore.

The event included the Business Persons Plunge as revelers took a traditional first ocean plunge when the water temperature was 58 degrees.

"It’s like a happy place. And it’s a start, it’s a refresh. And you see so many people you haven’t seen in a while traditionally. But I just like it’s just a fresh start," said Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian.

Every Memorial Day Friday is just like a light switch down the shore when they come alive for the next three months. All day visitors arrived by the carload to start the holiday weekend. By midday Ocean City's boardwalk was already packed with early summer visitors. It’s the day many wait for all year long.

"Summer vacation! We’re going to tear up the boardwalk this summer," said Athena Schroeder, a North Philly resident who came to take the plunge with her baby sister who was taking her first plunge.

From the shore traffic to strolls on the boards, mini-golf, pizza and relaxing on the beach, it’s all the stuff shore memories are made from.

What they're saying:

"Being together, sand, digging, family dinners, games, the boardwalk," said Catherine Chappel of Royersford.

"I’m Aunt Ann and we have a blast. We play every game possible - frisbee, golf, baseball pickleball," said Ann Rightley of Devon.

"Only in Ocean City, America’s Favorite Family Resort," said Doug Jewell of Ocean City.

The Szostek family, from Norristown, is making Memorial Day weekend at the shore a family tradition. FOX 29 ran into the family on the boardwalk at the same spot last Memorial Day weekend. Like many others, they plan on many more weekends like this to come.

"We just love to get a jump on the summer and come down. The crowds are a little low this week. The weather is always perfect and we are together and that’s what matters," said Vicki Stostek.

Big picture view:

And if you didn’t get the chance to get down the shore Friday, don’t worry, you have 101 more days until Labor Day.