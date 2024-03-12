Aggressive driving crackdown kicks off across Pennsylvania this month

Aggressive drivers are about to have an extra large target on their backs!

The Pennsylvania State Police, along with more than 300 local municipal agencies, are joining forces to help curb aggressive driving across the state.

Beginning on March 18, any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket until the wave comes to an end on April 28.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the goal is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths caused by aggressive driving.

Distracted driving, speeding and work zone awareness are the focus.

However, drivers will also be cited for unsafe behaviors, including driving too fast, following too closely and other aggressive actions.

The state launched a similar initiative about a year ago after officials said aggressive driving got dangerously out of control.