Pennsylvania State Police partnering with local departments to crackdown on aggressive driving

Pennsylvania State Police and dozens of local departments are joining forces to curb aggressive driving, which some say has gotten dangerously out of control.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that more than 80 departments from Buck, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a "coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities on area roadways."

The plan will run through Apr. 23 and focus on distracted driving, speeding and work zone awareness, according to PennDOT. The transportation authority adds that police will be on the lookout for violations such as speeding, following too closely or otherwise aggressive driving practices.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Michelle Whitman, a local driving coach, told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that she's noticed an uptick in unsafe driving practices.

"This week alone the amount of people I've seen run a red light - not a yellow light - a red light, has been astounding to me," Whitman said. "I don't think people are being as courteous or considerate, for sure, I mean, they're not aware of the other cars around them."

More than 20 departments in Bucks County alone are part of the aggressive driving crackdown, including the Warrington Police Department. Officers say an ongoing road work project on County Line Road is causing drivers to cut through backstreets leading to speeding, stop sign and bus violations.

Last year, Warrington had 484 traffic-related complaints and has already tallied more than 80 since the start of 2023, according to PennDOT. Philadelphia and the so-called ‘ring counties’ combined had 1,326 aggressive driving crashes that resulted in 37 deaths and over 90 suspected serious injuries.

PennDOT says anyone who encounters and aggressive driver should safely get out of their way, stay relaxed, and avoid eye contact and rude gestures. The department reminds drivers not to block the passing lane when traveling slower than most of the traffic, and do not attempt to pursue the aggressive driver.