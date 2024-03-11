Camden gas station closed after cars break down from possible gas contamination: officials

More than a dozen drivers were left stranded over the weekend after filling up at a local gas station, which has since been shut down for a second time.

Conoco on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden is being investigated after several reports of possible fuel contamination.

The station was closed Sunday night, and officials say it will remain closed until the investigation is over.

"The gasoline contamination is likely to be a result of heavy rainfall seeping into underground storage tanks," the City of Camden Division of Weights and Measures said.

Officials sent a letter to 14 customers suspected of being affected.

This is the second time the gas station has been shut down for gasoline violations.

In January, officials say the owner was fined $25,000 after their fuel was found to have 58% water.

Samples of gas have been taken, and are being tested, to see if there is still water in the station's gas.