Delaware woman arrested for starving 4-year-old son to death: police

A mother is facing time behind bars after being charged with the murder of her very young son this past summer.

Police say the woman, identified as 30-year-old Mercedes Ferguson, called 911 while performing CPR on the 4-year-old in August 2023.

Police, paramedics and EMS responded to the home in New Castle County.

They provided aid to the young boy, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later ruled his death homicide through starvation.

Warrants were issued for Ferguson on March 8, 2024. She was taken into custody four days later, and charged with murder by abuse.