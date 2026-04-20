Airbnb to sponsor free SEPTA rides home after FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia

The Brief Airbnb will sponsor free rides home on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line after all six FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia. The program aims to make transportation safer and more accessible for fans, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026. Regular fares still apply when traveling to matches; free rides are only for trips home after each game.



Airbnb is teaming up with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and the City of Philadelphia to provide free rides home on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line after every FIFA World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium, according to a press release. The initiative is designed to help fans get home safely and affordably after the games.

Free rides home for World Cup fans after every match

What we know:

Airbnb will cover the cost of Broad Street Line rides home from NRG Station for fans after all six scheduled FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia. The complimentary service starts at halftime and runs for two hours after each match ends, according to the press release.

Why you should care:

The program is meant to expand access to safe, reliable transportation and ensure everyone can fully enjoy the World Cup experience.

"We’re proud to partner with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and the City of Philadelphia to make the World Cup more affordable and accessible for fans and residents across the city," said Jay Carney, Global Head of Policy and Communications for Airbnb.

SEPTA will run regular service and Sports Express trains every 10 minutes or less. Regular fares will still apply for trips to the matches, but rides home will be free for all fans leaving the stadium.

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6 FIFA World Cup matches at Philadelphia Stadium

By the numbers:

Matches are scheduled as follows:

Sunday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador)

Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. (Brazil vs Haiti)

Monday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m. (France vs Iraq)

Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. (Côte d'Ivoire vs Curacao)

Saturday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m. (Croatia vs Ghana)

Saturday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m. (Round of 16)

Local perspective:

"Accessibility has been a central priority for Philadelphia Soccer 2026 since our bid, and we are grateful to Airbnb for sharing our fan-centered vision for FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia," said Daniel J. Hilferty, Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor.

The program is expected to benefit both local residents and visitors, making it easier for everyone to participate in the World Cup festivities.

"My Administration has invested millions of dollars to ensure SEPTA trains remain in good service as we embark on an epic year for sports in Philadelphia – and I'm glad Airbnb is stepping up to provide free rides for fans so they can get home safely and affordably," Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if any additional transportation options or expanded services will be offered beyond the Broad Street Line, or if similar programs will be available for other major events in Philadelphia.