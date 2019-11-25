Alex Holley shares ‘essential’ chess pie recipe for Thanksgiving

It’s not Thanksgiving without a proper pie and the Holley family loves their chess pie.

Olisha Sealy, a pastry chef at Davio's, joined Good Day to help teach how to make the Holley family's favorite Thanksgiving pie.

Here's what you'll need to make it:

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

2 Tbsp. flour (heaping)

1 Tbsp. yellow corn meal or white (heaping)

1 stick melted butter

3 eggs, beaten

½ cup buttermilk

2 tsp vanilla

1, 12-inch unbaked pastry shell

2, 9-inch OR 1, 8-inch & 8 tart shells

Instructions

Combine sugar, flour and meal. Mix well.

Add butter and mix well.

Add beaten eggs and mix well.

Add buttermilk and vanilla and mix well.

Pour mixture into unbaked pastry shell.

Bake in preheated oven at 425 degrees for 10 minutes or longer.

Reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake 30 to 40 minutes.

When pie begins to brown, cover with a sheet of aluminum to prevent deep browning or burning.

