All aboard!: Amtrak's Next-Gen Acela train arrives in Philly on Thursday

The Brief Amtrak's NextGen Acela train pulled into 30th Street Station for the first time on Thursday. The new Acela trains go 10 MPH faster than the current Amtrak trains and feature new amenities. Amtrak hopes to phase out the old Acela fleet and replace it with the new trains over time.



Amtrak's all-new NextGen train pulled into 30th Street Station in Philadelphia for the first time on Thursday, marking a new chapter in train travel.

What we know:

Riders packed the platform at 30th Street Station on Thursday morning as the shiny new Amtrak Acela train pulled up for the first time.

The Boston-bound train was among a fleet of new trains that top out at 160 MPH, which is 10 MPH faster than the traditional Amtrak train.

"They're going to take passengers quickly and safely from Washington through Baltimore, Philly, all the way up to Boston," Amtrak spokesperson Craig Schultz said.

The new trains are designed with modern amenities, including a smoother ride, more spacious interiors, and individual power outlets and reading lights for every seat.

There is also a dedicated Cafe Car, which offers riders a variety of new food options to enjoy during their commute.

What they're saying:

Amtrak hopes to have 28 of the new Acela trains running as they continue to roll out the fleet.

"You'll start to see more of the new equipment replacing the older equipment. Eventually the older equipment will be gone and these will be the only train sets you see, this will be the new Acela train," Schultz said.