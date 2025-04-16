DUI driver pleads guilty in Philadelphia bike crash that killed CHOP doctor

article

The Brief A man has pleaded guilty after being accused of fatally hitting a cyclist while driving drunk last year. The 30-year-old doctor was riding her bike legally in the bike lane when she was struck. Michael Vahey is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to all charges.



A man accused of running over a cyclist while driving drunk near Rittenhouse Square last year has pleaded guilty to all charges.

What we know:

Michael Vahey, 69, is now awaiting sentencing in the death of Barbara Ann Friedes, a 30-year-old chief resident at CHOP.

On Tuesday, court records show that Vahey pleaded guilty to several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

The backstory:

The beloved doctor was killed when officials say a speeding vehicle hit her while she was legally riding in the bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.

Evidence showed that Vahey had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Officials say he was driving 57 mph in a 25 mph zone, also hitting multiple parked vehicles and narrowly missing another pedestrian.

Related article

What's next:

Vahey is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.