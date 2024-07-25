Barbara Friedes: 'Major' update expected after CHOP doctor killed in bike accident

A bike ride through Rittenhouse Square ended in tragedy when the life of a promising young doctor was suddenly cut short. A week later, Philadelphia officials say they have a "major development" in the devastating case.

Barbara Ann Friedes, a 30-year-old chief resident at CHOP, was killed when police say a vehicle driving in the bike lane hit her bike at 18th and Spruce streets.

The 69-year-old driver also struck two parked vehicles, according to authorities, who have yet to announce any charges.

Friedes was rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma, but she did not survive.

On Thursday, DA Larry Krasner is expected to announce a "major development" in the investigation of her death.

It comes as the young woman's family, along with the cycling community, demand change from the city.

"Our daughter wasn’t the only tragic loss. There’s been so many and how many is enough, at what point is enough," said Barnara's dad, John Dietrick.

Jessie Amadio of Philly Bike Action says they’ve been fighting to get permanent concrete barriers to protect cyclists and pedestrians.

"It’s just horrible but frustrating that action wasn’t taken sooner to prevent it from happening," Amadio said. "Make it impossible for a car to merge illegally into a bike lane."





