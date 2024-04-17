Alleged 'white student union' group under investigation at Collingswood High School

The Collingswood School District is investigating an alleged white student union group formed by a handful of high school students.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira spoke with parents Wednesday who say they are disgusted by what they’ve learned about their local high school.

The Collingswood School District Superintendent confirmed the district is investigating what parents describe as an alleged hate group formed by high schoolers.

Students tell FOX 29, the group is known as the white student union.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Mcdowell did not go into specific detail but sent a letter out to families on April 12th saying in part:

"We were informed by the High School administrative team of the existence of a non-sanctioned group of students who allegedly engaged in unacceptable actions. The school is conducting an active Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying investigation (HIB)"

Parents tell FOX 29, this particular group has been known for allegedly using racial slurs and making other racially motivated threats at school.

"It’s disheartening because we send our kids to school to come and get their work done, move on and be something in life, and they’re faced with this in this day and time," said Keyonna Wharton, parent of Collingswood High School sophomore.

According to the New Jersey School Performance Report Card, Collingswood High School had three confirmed racially related investigations during the 2022-2023 school year.

"I feel for the families that are feeling that the school may not be safe for their children. It’s heartbreaking," said Jen Rossi, parent.

FOX 29 reached out to Bruce Smith, Chairperson of the Collingswood DEI Community Committee.

"I think it’s unfortunate," said Smith. "Systematic racism doesn’t break overnight, it’s generations and no matter how much progress we make, incidents like this show us that we have so much more work to do."

He has the following message from parents to leadership:

"My message to leadership is to crack down now. Don’t allow this to keep going on so our kids can come to school and not have to deal with this."

Additionally, he has the following message to students:

"They are not understanding I think, what the point of the Black Student Union is and they need to become more educated and maybe become allies in that."

FOX 29 reached out to the Collingswood School District several times, and they declined to comment further, calling the matter an active investigation with both the local police department and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

However, in his letter to families, Superintendent Mcdowell said that any student who violates the district code of conduct for harassment, bullying and intimidation will be held accountable and disciplined appropriately.