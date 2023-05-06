Police investigating shooting at Allen Premium Outlets

Authorities have responded to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a shooting.

A spokesperson said there are "some" victims at the mall, but their status is not known at this time.

"We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping," said Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter. "We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us."

Allen PD posted on social media that an active investigation is underway, and asked people to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.